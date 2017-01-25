版本:
BRIEF-Raytheon/Leonardo team withdraws from T-X competition

Jan 25 Raytheon Co :

* Raytheon/Leonardo team withdraws from T-X competition

* Co and Leonardo have decided not to jointly pursue U.S. Air force advanced pilot training program, known as T-X

* "Companies were unable to reach a business agreement that is in best interest of U.S. Air force" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
