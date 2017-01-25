BRIEF-Raytheon/Leonardo team withdraws from T-X competition

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after Fed minutes
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 25 Raytheon Co :
* Raytheon/Leonardo team withdraws from T-X competition
* Co and Leonardo have decided not to jointly pursue U.S. Air force advanced pilot training program, known as T-X
* "Companies were unable to reach a business agreement that is in best interest of U.S. Air force" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Pricing of a secondary public offering of 14 million shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders
* Stonecastle Financial Corp announces amended and improved credit facility with Texas Capital Bank and newly assigned investment grade corporate issuer rating of "A+" from Kroll Bond Rating Agency