BRIEF-MPLX LP SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED INCREASED CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.52 PER COMMON UNIT

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after Fed minutes
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 25 MPLX LP
* REG-MPLX LP INCREASES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER HAS DECLARED A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.52 PER COMMON UNIT FOR Q4 OF 2016
* NEW DISTRIBUTION REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF $0.005 PER UNIT, OR 1 PERCENT, OVER THIRD-QUARTER 2016 DISTRIBUTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Pricing of a secondary public offering of 14 million shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders
* Stonecastle Financial Corp announces amended and improved credit facility with Texas Capital Bank and newly assigned investment grade corporate issuer rating of "A+" from Kroll Bond Rating Agency