BRIEF-MPLX LP SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED INCREASED CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.52 PER COMMON UNIT

Jan 25 MPLX LP

* REG-MPLX LP INCREASES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER HAS DECLARED A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.52 PER COMMON UNIT FOR Q4 OF 2016

* NEW DISTRIBUTION REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF $0.005 PER UNIT, OR 1 PERCENT, OVER THIRD-QUARTER 2016 DISTRIBUTION