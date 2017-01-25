版本:
BRIEF-ABS Ventures IX L.P reports 21.6 pct passive stake in Everbridge - SEC filing

Jan 25 ABS Ventures IX L.P :

* ABS Ventures IX L.P reports 21.6 percent passive stake in Everbridge Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2jSHVng) Further company coverage:
