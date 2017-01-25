BRIEF-ABS Ventures IX L.P reports 21.6 pct passive stake in Everbridge - SEC filing

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after Fed minutes
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 25 ABS Ventures IX L.P :
* ABS Ventures IX L.P reports 21.6 percent passive stake in Everbridge Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2jSHVng) Further company coverage:
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Pricing of a secondary public offering of 14 million shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders
* Stonecastle Financial Corp announces amended and improved credit facility with Texas Capital Bank and newly assigned investment grade corporate issuer rating of "A+" from Kroll Bond Rating Agency