BRIEF-Arrow Financial Corp says declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share

Jan 25 Arrow Financial Corp

* Arrow Financial Corp says declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share

* Arrow Financial Corp says new dividend represents an increase of 3% over cash dividend paid in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
