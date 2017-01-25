版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Honeywell receives notice to proceed to support Sandia National Laboratories

Jan 25 Honeywell International Inc -

* Honeywell receives notice to proceed to support Sandia National Laboratories

* Current contract for SNL will expire on April 30, 2017, and NTESS will immediately assume responsibility on May 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
