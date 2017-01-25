BRIEF-Honeywell receives notice to proceed to support Sandia National Laboratories

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 Honeywell International Inc -
* Honeywell receives notice to proceed to support Sandia National Laboratories
* Current contract for SNL will expire on April 30, 2017, and NTESS will immediately assume responsibility on May 1, 2017
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer