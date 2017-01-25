版本:
BRIEF-Hooker Furniture Corporation promotes George Revington

* Hooker Furniture corporation promotes George Revington

* Promoted George Revington to chief operating officer of Hooker Furniture Corporation, a new position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
