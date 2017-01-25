版本:
BRIEF-Sprott Resource says shareholders approve combination with Adriana Resources

Jan 25 Sprott Resource Corp

* Shareholders approve business combination with Adriana Resources Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
