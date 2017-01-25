BRIEF-Core Laboratories reports Q4 earnings per share $0.35

Jan 25 Core Laboratories Nv

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.35

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q4 2016 revenue of $149.5 million up over 4% sequentially from Q3 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $145.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On a GAAP basis, core has projected eps for q1 of 2017 to be $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S