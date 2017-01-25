版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-Old Second Bancorp qtrly EPS $0.17

Jan 25 Old Second Bancorp Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.17

* Old second Bancorp - net interest and dividend income totaled $17.5 million for q4 of 2016 and reflects an increase of $2.8 million, or 18.7%, over q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐