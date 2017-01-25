BRIEF-Raymond James Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 25 Raymond James Financial Inc :
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
* Raymond James Financial Inc says quarterly net income of $146.6 million, or $1.00 per diluted share
* Raymond James Financial Inc says adjusted quarterly net income of $155.6 million, or $1.07 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $1.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly client assets under administration of $616.9 billion
* Qtrly financial assets under management of $79.7 billion, up 17 percent compared to December 2015 Further company coverage:
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble