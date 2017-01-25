BRIEF-Raymond James Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07

Jan 25 Raymond James Financial Inc :

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07

* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent

* Raymond James Financial Inc says quarterly net income of $146.6 million, or $1.00 per diluted share

* Raymond James Financial Inc says adjusted quarterly net income of $155.6 million, or $1.07 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $1.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly client assets under administration of $616.9 billion

* Qtrly financial assets under management of $79.7 billion, up 17 percent compared to December 2015 Further company coverage: