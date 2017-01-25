BRIEF-AT&T CFO says "confident" that Time Warner deal will be approved

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 25 AT&T Inc :
* AT&T CFO says going to be careful with DirecTV Now expectations - conf call
* AT&T CFO says "confident" that time warner deal will be approved - conf call
* AT&T CEO on meeting with Donald Trump- "I was impressed"; says Trump had specific agenda on tax and regulatory reform - conf call Further company coverage:
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble