BRIEF-AT&T CFO says "confident" that Time Warner deal will be approved

Jan 25 AT&T Inc :

* AT&T CFO says going to be careful with DirecTV Now expectations - conf call

* AT&T CFO says "confident" that time warner deal will be approved - conf call

* AT&T CEO on meeting with Donald Trump- "I was impressed"; says Trump had specific agenda on tax and regulatory reform - conf call Further company coverage:
