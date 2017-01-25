版本:
BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore awarded two new long-term vessel charters

Jan 25 Gulfmark Offshore Inc -

* Gulfmark Offshore awarded two new long-term vessel charters

* First is a two year plus options contract for m/v highland prince.

* Second award is a four year plus options charter for m/v highland defender

* Second award to support drilling operations on a central north sea development with a U.K. Operator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
