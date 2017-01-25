BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore awarded two new long-term vessel charters

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 25 Gulfmark Offshore Inc -
* Gulfmark Offshore awarded two new long-term vessel charters
* First is a two year plus options contract for m/v highland prince.
* Second award is a four year plus options charter for m/v highland defender
* Second award to support drilling operations on a central north sea development with a U.K. Operator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble