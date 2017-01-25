版本:
BRIEF-Home Bancshares board authorized repurchase of up to an additional 5 mln shares

Jan 25 Home Bancshares Inc :

* Home Bancshares Inc - board of directors of company authorized repurchase of up to an additional 5 million shares Source text: (bit.ly/2kuiWcW) Further company coverage:
