公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四

BRIEF-Avis to reduce size of board from thirteen to twelve directors

Jan 25 Avis Budget Group Inc :

* Avis Budget Group Inc - board approved a reduction to size of board from thirteen to twelve directors-SEC filing

* Avis Budget Group Inc - reduction of board effective immediately following effectiveness of Alun Cathcart retirement - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2ku8u0X) Further company coverage:
