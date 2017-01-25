版本:
BRIEF-Peabody Energy's Heather Wilson notifies board that she will resign if confirmed as Secretary of Air Force

Jan 25 Peabody Energy Corp

* Peabody Energy Corp - Heather Wilson notified board that she will resign from board effective if and when she is confirmed as Secretary of Air Force Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
