版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 08:39 BJT

BRIEF-AnaptysBio prices IPO of 5 mln shares at $15 per share

Jan 25 Anaptysbio Inc :

* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐