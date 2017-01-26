BRIEF-Western Forest Products announces closure of its South Vancouver island remanufacturing plant

US STOCKS-Rare retail bright spot boosts S&P, Nasdaq to records
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Jan 25 Western Forest Products Inc :
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation
* Western Forest Products Inc -all employees from this facility have been provided jobs at company's other operations or received compensation for closure.
* Investment in and consolidation of operations is part of western's broader strategic plan to become globally competitive
* Announces permanent closure of its South Vancouver island remanufacturing plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Minimally invasive therapies unit sales up 6 pct (Adds details, analysts' comments)
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.