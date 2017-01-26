版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 08:34 BJT

BRIEF-Western Forest Products announces closure of its South Vancouver island remanufacturing plant

Jan 25 Western Forest Products Inc :

* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation

* Western Forest Products Inc -all employees from this facility have been provided jobs at company's other operations or received compensation for closure.

* Investment in and consolidation of operations is part of western's broader strategic plan to become globally competitive

* Announces permanent closure of its South Vancouver island remanufacturing plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
