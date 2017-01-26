版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四

BRIEF-DaVita says pleased that court took step of putting a hold on a CMS rule

Jan 25 DaVita Inc -

* DaVita responds to US district court, eastern district of Texas ruling protecting dialysis patients from discrimination by insurance companies

* Pleased that court took important step of putting a hold on a centers for medicare and medicaid services rule

* DaVita Inc -"ask new administration and CMS to not only eliminate this rule, but to take action to prevent insurance companies " Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
