公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 01:51 BJT

BRIEF-SELECTCORE ENTERS INTO NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT FOR JV WITH FIRST GLOBAL DATA

Jan 25 Selectcore Ltd

* SIGNED NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT ON JAN 23 WITH FIRST GLOBAL DATA CORP TO FORM A JOINT VENTURE

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO SETTLE A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT BY JANUARY 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
