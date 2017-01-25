版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 01:44 BJT

BRIEF-Verizon Communications files final term sheet related to its notes offering

Jan 25 Verizon Communications Inc

* Verizon Communications Inc files final term sheet related to its offerintg of $1.48 billion 4.95% notes due 2047 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kjEcic) Further company coverage:
