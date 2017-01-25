版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 02:00 BJT

BRIEF-Qualcomm comments on Apple's lawsuits in China

Jan 25 Qualcomm Inc

* Qualcomm comments on Apple's lawsuits in China

* "Apple was offered terms consistent with terms accepted by more than one hundred other chinese companies and refused to even consider them"

* Says terms offered to Apple "were consistent with our NDRC Rectification plan" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐