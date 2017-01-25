版本:
BRIEF-RBS takes multibillion pound charge as U.S. mis-selling fine looms- Sky News

Jan 25 (Reuters) -

* Royal Bank Of Scotland to announce within days it is taking another multibillion pound charge for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities - Sky News Source bit.ly/2jy4egV
