2017年 1月 26日

BRIEF-Sumitomo Chemical to buy out its JV with Trinseo - Nikkei

Jan 26 Nikkei:

* Sumitomo Chemical to buy out its joint venture with America's Trinseo for tens of millions of dollars - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
