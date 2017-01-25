版本:
BRIEF-Discovery Networks UK and Ireland says negotiations between with Sky over new carriage deal reached impasse

Jan 25 (Reuters) -

* Discovery Networks UK and Ireland - negotiations between Discovery and Sky over new carriage deal have reached an impasse

* Discovery Networks UK and Ireland - negotiations with Sky reached an impasse as "Sky refuses to pay a fair price for discovery's portfolio of channels" Further company coverage:
