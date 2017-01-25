版本:
BRIEF-MGC Diagnostics retains investment banking firm to explore strategic options

Jan 25 Mgc Diagnostics Corp :

* Mgc Diagnostics corporation declares $0.70 per share special cash dividend and retains investment banking firm to explore strategic options

* Mgc Diagnostics Corp - special committee has retained Minneapolis-based investment banking firm Craig-Hallum Capital Group Llc to advise it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
