版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-Centerstate Banks entered into first amendment to loan agreement

Jan 25 Centerstate Banks Inc

* On January 23, 2017 entered into a first amendment to loan agreement - sec filing

* Centerstate Banks - amendment to increase maximum amount of revolving loans that may be outstanding thereunder at any one time to $50 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐