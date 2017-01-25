BRIEF-Centerstate Banks entered into first amendment to loan agreement

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 Centerstate Banks Inc
* On January 23, 2017 entered into a first amendment to loan agreement - sec filing
* Centerstate Banks - amendment to increase maximum amount of revolving loans that may be outstanding thereunder at any one time to $50 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: