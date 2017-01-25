版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-Nasdaq says short interest in 3,133 Nasdaq securities was 7.78 bln shares at Jan 13

Jan 25 Nasdaq Inc

* Nasdaq-Short interest in all 3,133 nasdaq securities totaled 7.78 billion shares at Jan 13, settlement date, versus 3,131 issues, 7.8 billion shares at previous reporting period end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐