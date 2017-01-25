版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四

BRIEF-WPCS International files for offering of up to 826,250 shares

Jan 25 WPCS International Inc

* Files for offering of up to 826,250 shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
