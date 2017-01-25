BRIEF-Leonardo statement on T-X

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 Leonardo SpA -
* Leonardo statement on T-X
* Leonardo spA - "Leonardo is evaluating how to leverage on strong capabilities and potential of T-100, in best interest of U.S. Air force"
* Leonardo spA - "Consequently, Raytheon and Leonardo will not jointly pursue T-X competition."
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer