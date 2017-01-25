版本:
2017年 1月 26日

BRIEF-Leonardo statement on T-X

Jan 25 Leonardo SpA -

* Leonardo statement on T-X

* Leonardo spA - "Leonardo is evaluating how to leverage on strong capabilities and potential of T-100, in best interest of U.S. Air force"

* Leonardo spA - "Consequently, Raytheon and Leonardo will not jointly pursue T-X competition." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
