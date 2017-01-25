版本:
2017年 1月 26日 星期四

BRIEF-Black Hills Corp announces 47th consecutive annual dividend increase

Jan 25 Black Hills Corp :

* Black Hills Corp announces 47th consecutive annual dividend increase

* Black Hills Corp - quarterly dividend was increased by $0.025 per common share, or 6.0 percent, to $0.445 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
