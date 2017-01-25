BRIEF-Black Hills Corp announces 47th consecutive annual dividend increase

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 25 Black Hills Corp :
* Black Hills Corp announces 47th consecutive annual dividend increase
* Black Hills Corp - quarterly dividend was increased by $0.025 per common share, or 6.0 percent, to $0.445 per share
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble