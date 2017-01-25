版本:
BRIEF-People's Utah Banc reports qtrly diluted EPS $0.36

Jan 25 People's Utah Bancorp

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share for current quarter was $0.36

* People's utah bancorp - net interest income for Q4 of 2016 increased $0.7 million compared to q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
