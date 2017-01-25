版本:
2017年 1月 26日

BRIEF-Kraft Heinz Company & Oprah Winfrey announce joint venture

Jan 25 Kraft Heinz Co :

* The Kraft Heinz Company and Oprah Winfrey announce joint venture

* Kraft Heinz Co - co and Oprah Winfrey have today announced a joint venture called Mealtime Stories LLC

* Kraft Heinz Co - initial offering will be ready to eat refrigerated products across multiple categories.

* Kraft Heinz Co - Kraft Heinz will initially develop, manufacture, market and sell this new line of food products in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
