BRIEF-Kraft Heinz Company & Oprah Winfrey announce joint venture

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 Kraft Heinz Co :
* The Kraft Heinz Company and Oprah Winfrey announce joint venture
* Kraft Heinz Co - co and Oprah Winfrey have today announced a joint venture called Mealtime Stories LLC
* Kraft Heinz Co - initial offering will be ready to eat refrigerated products across multiple categories.
* Kraft Heinz Co - Kraft Heinz will initially develop, manufacture, market and sell this new line of food products in U.S.
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer