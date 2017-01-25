版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 06:09 BJT

BRIEF-Arthur J. Gallagher & Co raises quarterly cash dividend to $0.39 per share

Jan 25 Arthur J Gallagher & Co

* Increases quarterly cash dividend to $0.39 per share

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.39per share

* $0.39 per share quarterly cash dividend on company's common stock, represents a $.01 increase over prior quarter's dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐