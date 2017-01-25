版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners says general partner declared cash distribution of $0.35 per common unit

Jan 25 Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp

* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - general partner declared a cash distribution of $0.35 per common unit

* Says quarter's cash distribution, represents a 7.7% increase year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐