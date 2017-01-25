BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners says general partner declared cash distribution of $0.35 per common unit

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 25 Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - general partner declared a cash distribution of $0.35 per common unit
* Says quarter's cash distribution, represents a 7.7% increase year-over-year
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble