BRIEF-T-Mobile enters $4 bln secured term loan facility with Deutsche Telekom

Jan 25 T-mobile Us Inc

* T-Mobile us-T-Mobile USA inc entered $4 billion secured term loan facility with Deutsche Telekom AG, its majority stockholder

* T-Mobile us inc says loans under incremental term loan facility will be drawn in two tranches on january 31, 2017

* T-Mobile us inc - TMUSA is not required to pay any upfront fees, underwriting fees, original issue discount or other consideration to DT

* T-Mobile us - entered into secured term loan facility to refinance $1.98 billion secured term loans issued under term loan credit agreement, dated Nov 9, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: