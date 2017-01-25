BRIEF-T-Mobile enters $4 bln secured term loan facility with Deutsche Telekom

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 25 T-mobile Us Inc
* T-Mobile us-T-Mobile USA inc entered $4 billion secured term loan facility with Deutsche Telekom AG, its majority stockholder
* T-Mobile us inc says loans under incremental term loan facility will be drawn in two tranches on january 31, 2017
* T-Mobile us inc - TMUSA is not required to pay any upfront fees, underwriting fees, original issue discount or other consideration to DT
* T-Mobile us - entered into secured term loan facility to refinance $1.98 billion secured term loans issued under term loan credit agreement, dated Nov 9, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble