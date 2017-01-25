版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四

BRIEF-Limoneira board adopts amendment to fix size of board at 9 directors

Jan 25 Limoneira Co

* Limoneira co - board approved, ratified and adopted an amendment to Co's amended, restated bylaws to fix size of board at 9 directors-sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
