版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-Dragonwave reduces exercise price of outstanding short-term warrants

Jan 25 Dragonwave Inc -

* Dragonwave reduces exercise price of outstanding short-term warrants

* Dragonwave has elected to reduce exercise price of short-term warrants to US $1.50 per share, commencing on January 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐