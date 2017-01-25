版本:
BRIEF-Plan to remove spent nuclear fuel from Fukushima Daiichi power plant delayed- Nikkei

Jan 26 Nikkei:

* Plan to remove spent nuclear fuel from Fukushima Daiichi power plant hit by march 2011 tsunami postponed again due to delays in preparation

* Timeline changed as it is taking longer than expected to decontaminate buildings & clean up Debris; Work is now set to begin in fiscal 2018 at earliest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
