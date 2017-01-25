版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 07:17 BJT

BRIEF-North American Energy Partners announces award of additional significant earthworks job for 2017

Jan 25 North American Energy Partners Inc -

* Award of overburden removal contract which is expected to generate over $45 million in revenues during fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
