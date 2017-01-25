版本:
BRIEF-SJW GROUP SAYS INCREASE IN ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 7.4 PCT TO $0.87 PER SHARE

Jan 25 Sjw Group

* SJW GROUP ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND INCREASE AND SETS DATE FOR 2016 FULL-YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.2175 PER SHARE

* DIRECTORS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 7.4% OR $0.06 PER SHARE TO $0.87 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
