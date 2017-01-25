版本:
BRIEF-CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO $0.72

Jan 25 California Water Service Group

* INCREASING ANNUAL DIVIDEND FROM $0.69 TO $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
