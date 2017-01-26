版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 09:29 BJT

BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves

Jan 25 TransGlobe Energy Corp -

* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent

* Says fy total proved plus probable gross reserves also increased 74% from year-end 2015 to 50.0 mmboe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
