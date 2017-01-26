BRIEF-Santhera Pharmaceuticals: CHF 49.8 mln in cash and cash equivalents by end of 2016

Jan 26 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG
* Reports FY net revenues of 19.0 million Swiss francs
($19.02 million)(+340% year-on-year) from sales of its lead
product Raxone for treatment of leber's hereditary optic
neuropathy (LHON)
* By end of 2016 Santhera held 49.8 million Swiss francs in
cash and cash equivalents (end of 2015: 76.9 million francs).
* For 2016, company expects a net result of -33 million to
-38 million Swiss francs
* For 2017, Santhera expects net sales of Raxone for
currently approved indication to reach 21 million to 23 million
Swiss francs
($1 = 0.9988 Swiss francs)
