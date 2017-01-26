版本:
BRIEF-Praxair raises quarterly dividend by 5 pct to $0.7875/shr

Jan 26 Praxair Inc

* Praxair declares 24th consecutive annual dividend increase in first quarter 2017

* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to $0.7875 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
