BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics Partners with Montefiore Health System to deliver high-value, innovative laboratory services

Jan 26 Quest Diagnostics Inc

* Quest Diagnostics Partners with Montefiore Health System to deliver high-value, innovative laboratory services

* Says will perform a portion of low complexity diagnostic tests at its Teterboro, NJ lab facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
