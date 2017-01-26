版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四

BRIEF-SJW Group - Board amends voting bylaws

Jan 26 Sjw Group

* SJW Group - on January 25 board of co adopted and approved, effective immediately, amended and restated bylaws of co - sec filing

* SJW Group - amended and restated bylaws of are to implement majority vote standard for uncontested election of directors at co's stockholder meetings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
