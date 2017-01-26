版本:
BRIEF-Macrogenics makes board changes

Jan 26 Macrogenics Inc

* Macrogenics Inc- on Jan 25, co announced an increase to number of members of company's board of directors from six to eight members- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
