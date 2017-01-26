BRIEF-Jakks Pacific, MORF LLC sign exclusive global licensing agreement

Jan 26 Jakks Pacific Inc

* Jakks Pacific and MORF LLC sign exclusive global licensing agreement

* Says both kid and adult MorfBoard product lines are scheduled to be available at retail in spring 2018

* Jakks Pacific Inc - worldwide licensing agreement with Morf LLC for its MorfBoard line of products for kids and adults

* Jakks Pacific Inc - at launch, Jakks will create two separate systems - one designed for kids, and one for adults Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: