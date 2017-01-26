版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-Cellestia Biotech raises CHF 8M seed financing

Jan 26 Ppf Group Nv :

* Cellestia Biotech - raises CHF 8 million seed financing from private investors, PPF group to advance lead anti-cancer compound CB-103 to clinical development stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
