BRIEF-PulteGroup says Q4 home sale revenues rose 21 pct to $2.4 bln

Jan 26 PulteGroup Inc

* PulteGroup reports financial results for 2016 fourth quarter

* PulteGroup Inc - home sale revenues for Q4 totaled $2.4 bln, an increase of 21 pct over prior year

* PulteGroup Inc - qtrly unit backlog increased 10 pct to 7,422 homes

* PulteGroup Inc says for quarter, net new orders increased 15 pct over prior year to 4,202 homes

* PulteGroup Inc says year-end backlog of 7,422 homes, valued at $2.9 bln, compares with prior year backlog of 6,731 homes, valued at $2.5 bln

* PulteGroup Inc says dollar value of Q4 orders increased 22 pct over prior year to $1.7 bln